There would not be any grand gathering unlike previous years by B-town members owing to the pandemic. The Bachchans have confirmed that they are not hosting Diwali bash and so have veteran actor Jeetendra’s family have confirmed about the same. However, one can expect intimate gatherings happening this festive season. We recently saw Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying a mini get-together with Masaba Gupta, Poonam Damania and others ahead of the main day of Diwali. She was later seen at Karan Johar’s residence where he threw a cosy Diwali party and apart from Bebo, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor were also seen in attendance. Diwali 2020 Celebration: Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys The Festive Season With Masaba Gupta, Poonam Damania And Others!

Well, does Kareena Kapoor Khan have any plans to host a Diwali party at her residence this year? In an interview with a leading portal, the soon-to-be mom has revealed details of her Diwali celebration plans this year with hubby Saif Ali Khan and their little munchkin Taimur. The gorgeous actress, who is expecting second child, plans get away from the city’s hustle bustle and spending quality time with Saif and Taimur in Dharamshala.

About it Kareena Kapoor Khan told ETimes, “Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great.” She also said, “It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year.” Tusshar Kapoor Reveals Why The Family Will Not Be Hosting Diwali Party This Year.

This is indeed the perfect way to spend time with family during the festive season. There would be mini celebration plus a fun adventure as well! We just cannot wait to see pictures from their trip.

