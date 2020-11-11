The Bachchans and Jeetendra’s family are well-known to host grand Diwali parties every year. The leading celebs of tinsel town are seen for these bash. However, this year it would not be the same. Both the families have shared that they are not hosting the festival of lights this year at their residences. One of the common reason is the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Considering the safety of every guest these families have decided to not risk it. Another reason why Tusshar Kapoor’s family has decided is due to the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Abhishek Bachchan Shares The Reason Behind Not Celebrating Diwali This Year.

In an interview with a leading tabloid, Jeetendra’s son Tusshar Kapoor has talked about the no Diwali bash this year. He told Mid-Day, “Unlike every year, there will be no big Diwali bash at our residence because of the sad demise of our very dear family friend, Rishi Kapoor ji, and of course the pandemic.” He also stated, “This Diwali is indeed a happy Diwali but with a difference, where minimalism will take precedence. However, the fervour will be kept alive as we will spend it at home with our family.” Diwali 2020 Invitation Card in Hindi: WhatsApp Messages, Images and Greetings to Invite Your Friends and Family for a Virtual Deepavali Celebration.

Tusshar Kapoor reportedly plans to spend quality time with his son Laksshya Kapoor during this time of festivity. This year Diwali will be a low-key affair owing to the pandemic, however, one hopes that the issues will get resolved and everything will get back to normal at the earliest.

