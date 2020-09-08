Recent reports suggest that Tiger Shroff is all set to collaborate with Super 30 director and #MeToo accused Vikas Bahl in his next two-parts sports drama. While an official confirmation on the same is awaited, sources close to the development suggests the actor has already given his nod to Bahl's narration and has started prepping for his role of a boxer. While these are just the initial reports, let's assume Shroff is on his way to signing Bahl's next. Do you think he's setting a wrong example by working with a #MeToo accused? Or is it fair on the actor's part considering Bahl was acquitted of all his charges?

For the ones who don't know, Vikas was accused of sexual misconduct by a former employee of Phantom Films. However, he was cleared of all charges following an internal inquiry by Reliance Entertainment. When the charges against him were exonerated, he was reinstated and given the directorial credit for Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. The victim, in this case, has alleged that Bahl had tried to sexually assault her 2015 and when she approached Anurag Kashyap (one of the partners in the firm) regarding her complain, he ignored her as well. Deepika Padukone Says 'No' to Work With Anyone Accused of Sexual Harassment, Does This Mean She Rejected Luv Ranjan Film?

Considering his acquittal from the case, there's no reason why Tiger should hesitate working with him in his next, right? But then, there's always your conscience. #MeToo was a big movement in India and it unearthed an ugly aspect of this industry. A couple of months back Katrina Kaif was rumoured to be a part of Vikas Bahl's next comedy. However, when the actress was questioned about her decision to work with a sexual accused, she willingly disassociated herself from the project saying she was never a part of it in the first place.

Of course, Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger's Baaghi co-star, Shraddha Kapoor are already working with another accused Luv Ranjan in his next. So why should Tiger alone go on a guilt trip thinking he's working with an "acquitted" offender. But to each his own. So, the question isn't if Tiger is setting a wrong example but if you want to see him work with a name that was earlier embroiled in a sexual misconduct allegation. Tweet us your answers at @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).