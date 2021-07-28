Actress Rakul Preet Singh has landed in Bhopal to start her shoot for Dr G. The actress, who will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, is thrilled to shoot in the city for the first time. "I am so excited to be in Bhopal and start shoot of 'Dr G' . Have waited for so long due to the lockdown to start shooting the film . Ayushmann Khurrana Shares His First Look From ‘Doctor G’, Gives Quite a Geeky Vibe!

I'm very thrilled and look forward to start shooting with Anubhuti, Ayushman, Shefali ji and the entire cast and crew it's an amazing script and very close to my heart," Rakul says. This marks her maiden visit to the city of Bhopal. The actress is keen on exploring the city too in between the schedule. Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana Starts Shoot of His Third Film in Pandemic, Shares Monochrome Pic From the Sets on Day 1.

Rakul Preet Singh Ahead of Joining Doctor G Team in Bhopal

"This is my first time shooting in Bhopal. Had always heard it's a city of lakes and as soon as I landed and my drive to the hotel was so beautiful. It's such a green and pretty city. Can't wait to explore it. I also want to try the poha and jalebi here that I have heard of so much," she says.

