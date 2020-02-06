Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Ronnie Channels In His Inner Wonder Woman-Here's Proof!

Wonder Woman Still, Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ahmed Khan's actioner, Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the screens. Featuring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead, the trailer just dropped on the internet. Of course, the massy entertainer has now fallen into the hands of the meme makers and observers. Thanks to them, we now find out a stark similarity between Wonder Woman and Baaghi 3's action scenes. A fan just posted the comparison and one simply cannot get over the uncanny resemblance. Sorry, but this meme is more alarming than funny! Baaghi 3 Funny Memes Go Viral As Physics-Defying Trailer Makes No Sense, And Even Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Fans Would Agree.

In one of the stills, we see Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) resting her one arm on the shield on the floor and fighting with a sword, without any support. A similar scene is seen in Baaghi 3 where Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) is imitating the same posture. The only difference is of the shield (bracelet of submission) which is replaced by a metal plank. Coincidence, much? Then you got to see another comparison from the same Hollywood flick. Baaghi 3: Is Tiger Shroff's Action Film Diluting the Seriosity of Syrian Conflict in the Lieu of Celebrating Their Lead's Machismo?.

See How Ronnie Channels In His Inner Wonder Woman!

One fighting on No Man's Land Another on No Bhai's Land#Baaghi3#Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/k2lcB3QuLr — WHIRL GANG (@GangWhirl) February 6, 2020

In another still, we see Wonder Woman protecting herself with a shield against the sparks with her fist clenched. Then again, there is Ronnie who too protects himself from the sparks with a metal plank with his other fist clenched. Well, too much copying happening here, or should we call it 'inspired?' It is up to the fans to decide on that!

The third instalment of the popular Bollywood franchise is slated to release on 6 March 2020. We are yet to watch the whole movie so, don't be surprised if you find more movie references in it.