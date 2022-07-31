Arjun Kapoor is happy with the response to his latest release Ek Villain Returns, which collected Rs. 14.52 crore at the box-office on its third day. The Bollywood actor says the movie is the fifth biggest of his career, and while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, he finds this "extremely validating". Ek Villain Returns Song Shaamat: Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Rock Anthem’ Looks Fascinating (Watch Teaser Video).

Arjun is thrilled to have delivered the fifth biggest opening of his career with Ek Villain Returns. Arjun's biggest opener is Gunday opened at 16.12 crore, '2 States' opened to 12.42 crore and Half Girlfriend opened to 10.27 crore. With Ek Villain Returns, Arjun recorded a solid day 1 at the counters with Rs. 7.05 crore.

Arjun says: "The fact that Ek Villain Returns opening is the fifth biggest of my career, even while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, is extremely validating. I have consistently tried to do films that connect to the youth and the masses and it feels great to see them enjoy Ek Villain Returns." Ek Villain Returns Movie Review: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria's Film Is an Inferior Sequel to a Crummy Remake.

"I'm thrilled with the start that the film has got and I'm sure it will continue its momentum in the days to come." Arjun is thrilled that he could contribute to a Hindi film's opening at the counters. He says: "For me, personally, there is a lot to be proud of. The fact that I have been able to contribute to a Bollywood film opening at the counters is validation enough."

"Im glad that people are appreciating my performance. I wanted to be a part of an edgy, cool film and the result is something for me to cherish right now." Arjun will next be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller.

