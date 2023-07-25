Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan's stern expressions in "Dhindhora Baje Re" from Karan Johar's upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have drawn a lot of attention from the netizens. In the song, Jaya Bachchan can be seen with a very grim face throughout. Twitter users have reacted with amusing comments and memes to her portrayal. RRKPK Song 'Dhindhora Baje Re': Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Shows Off Their Energetic Dance Moves and Sizzling Chemistry in This New Track (Watch Video).

Check Out Some Of The Reactions Here:

"Jaya Bachchan is being her own self throughout this entire song," one person said.

jaya bachchan is being her own self throughout this whole song. [ #dhindhorabajere #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani ] pic.twitter.com/VvANNeZIgJ — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) July 24, 2023

Another person commented, "I think the climax of Rocky Rani would be Jaya Bachchan finally smiling."

I think the climax of Rocky Rani would be Jaya Bachchan finally smiling pic.twitter.com/12u8EcHkZv — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) July 20, 2023

Another social media user wrote, "Okay so Jaya Bachchan is playing herself."

Okay so Jaya Bachchan is playing herself in #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/KZg6l0HLcO — Akshit (@CaptainGzb) June 20, 2023

Jaya Bachchan's portrayal in Karan Johar's highly awaited romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has sparked widespread interest and speculation since the film's trailer was unveiled last month. The trailer suggests an interesting contrast, as Jaya Bachchan's character, Dhanlakshmi, looks to be a strict matriarch, which stands out in the movie’s bright and joyful environment as she appears alone amid a sea of vivid red outfits and a vibrant background, wrapped in a dark blue sari in anger.

On Monday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared the full video of the song titled "Dhindhora Baje Re". The clip shows Alia and Ranveer dancing at a giant Durga Puja pandal. The duo is seen twinning in traditional red attires and showing their dance moves. This dance number is sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. This is the film's fourth track after "Tum Kya Mile" and "What Jhumka" and "Ve Kamleya". Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on July 28. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Film Promotion in Kolkata Is All About Yellow Taxi and Love! (Watch Video).

The trailer takes us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. They fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

The movie promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music.