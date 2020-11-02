Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has turned a year older on November 2, 2020. She is their elder daughter, has a younger sister named Ahana. Esha is the half-sister of actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. It was in 2002 when she had made her debut with the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. It was a remake of the Telugu film Pelli that had released in 1997. The film had not received great response from fans and critics. However, over the years, Esha Deol did bag some amazing roles and the films were a huge hit at the box office. Is Esha Deol Making Her Television Debut with Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi? Here's What Her Team Has to Say!

Esha Deol, married to businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012, has not signed any Hindi films. The actress, who is blessed with two adorable kids, did a film in regional language after her marriage. On the occasion of her 39th birthday, let’s take a look at the films that she did before tying the knot.

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum – This romantic drama was Esha Deol’s second project in which she had shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The film received decent reviews and the lead actress’ performance was also liked by the audience.

LOC: Kargil – JP Dutta’s movie based on Operation Vijay and Battle of Tololing around the Line of Control featured an ensemble cast. Esha was paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan in this war drama.

Aaytha Ezhuthu – Esha Deol made her debut in Kollywood with political thriller that is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. Starring Suriya, R Madhavan, Siddharth, Trisha, Meera Jasmine, and Esha Deol in the lead, this film earned critical acclaim for her performance.

Dhoom – The 2004 action thriller featured Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. And it was through this film that Esha got her breakthrough.

These are some of the best films of Esha Deol. Here’s wishing the gorgeous actress a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

