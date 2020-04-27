Esha Gupta’s Love Story Comes Booming Alive on Instagram; Meet Her Spanish Boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar (View Pic)

Esha Gupta, Manuel Campos Guallar (Photo Credits: Insta)

Looks like after the back-to-back breakup news in showbiz, here comes a piece of lovely news for all Bollywood fans. As hottie, Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram and revealed who she is in love with. The actress shared an adorable picture of herself posing with the man and it'll surely make you jealous. In a nutshell, the babe made her pyaar social media official. In the shared post, Gupta can be seen with the love of her life Manuel Campos Guallar. Well, this indeed is a breath of fresh air amid the lockdown. Esha Gupta Should Be Fired As Arsenal Ambassador Over Racial ‘Gorilla’ Comment on Alex Iwobi, Fans Refuse to Accept Actress’ Apology!

Esha and Manuel in the photo are seen twinning in black. While Gupta can be seen wrapped in a kong trench coat paired with baggy pants, on the other hand, her boy looks dapper in a suit. Must say, the two look made for each other. Well, it has just been more than 5 hours that Esha shared the cutest picture and she has been receiving lots of love in the comment section. For the unaware, Gupta's boyfriend happens to be a Spanish-based businessman. Esha Gupta's Seductive Picture in her Racy White Lingerie Will Make Your Jaw Drop.

Check Out Esha Gupta's Post Featuring Her Lover Manuel Campos Guallar:

View this post on Instagram te amo mucho mi amor ♥️ A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on Apr 27, 2020 at 1:02am PDT

Also, this is not the first time Esha has shared a picture of her to-be-partner. As in 2019, she had shared a pihoto of him when she attended the Mabel Green cup. However, this time it's different as it's love written all over it. See for yourself.

In one of her earlier interviews, Esha had talked about him to Hindustan Times, “My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I’m talking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he’s the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me.” Stay tuned!