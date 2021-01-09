Farhan Akhtar is a man of many talents. He is a stellar actor and holds high regards when it comes to being a talented director. The actor has also produced some really great shows and films in the past proving that he knows what cinema truly means. His acting in Rakeysh Omprakash's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag put him in on the spot and had everyone talking about his acting skills. The film changed how the industry looked at him and we cannot forget to mention his film like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rock On, Karthik Calling Karthik which are considered as one of his best performances as well. Toofan: Farhan Akhtar’s Fierce, Bulked Up Avatar as a Boxer Is Mighty-Impressive.

But did you know that before nailing the character of Milkha Singh in Omprakash's film, he was offered another role in one of the director's best film. In an interview, the filmmaker revealed that he had offered Farhan a role in his film Rang De Basanti. He revealed, “Not many know that I had offered him the role that went to Sidharth in Rang De Basanti. Farhan was amused when I sent him the script. He was a new-age director with Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya behind him."

He added, "This was 15 years ago. I had seen an actor in him right then. The journey he has had in these years tells you a lot about him as a person. No matter what you do, growth and constant change with positivity are very inspiring, and the hallmarks of a great personality.” Rakeysh called him a complete actor who can get under the skin of any character and added that he had complete confidence in Farhan when he had cast him for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan Akhtar Is All Hearts For This Little Boy Who Is ‘Dancing Like No One Is Watching’.

Talking about their next film together, Toofan narrates the story of a boxer. is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who is also directing the film. Reportedly, unlike Bhaaag Milkha Bhaag, the upcoming sports drama would not be a biopic but a fictional story.

