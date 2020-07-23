There are too many things to worry since the last few months. Be it the commoners or celebs, all are looking out for something on the internet that will make them feel lighter and happier. Across social media platforms, the crucial news is about the ongoing global crisis and the rising number of cases. But when a cute video breaks the internet, one just cannot stop sharing it and make even others feel better. Well, Bollywood’s multi-talented star Farhan Akhtar has also done something similar. Viral Video of Pune Girl Dancing Her Heart Out to Welcome Sister Who Defeated Coronavirus Is Bringing Respite Amid COVID-19 Pandemic!

The Better India shared a video on Twitter that was posted by IIS officer Ankur Lahoty. In this video a young boy is seen dancing his heart out to a music being played in the background. It will take many of us back to our childhood days of how we even grooved like nobody is watching. This is indeed the cutest video on the internet and while retweeting it, Farhan captioned it as, “This little guy got big groove .. #DanceLikeNoOneIsWatching.” And yes, we totally agree!

The Cutest Dance Video

This little guy got big groove .. 🕺🏻 #DanceLikeNoOneIsWatching https://t.co/MeYiwX8VuY — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 23, 2020

It is not just Farhan Akhtar who was all praises for this young boy’s energetic dance moves. Even actress Raveena Tandon and producer Nikkhil Advani were going gaga over it. Raveena stated, “Seems like a lovely pahadi dance and the cutest version of it!” and Nikkhil said, “I want to keep RTing this”. So what are your thoughts about this dance video?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).