Father's Day is tomorrow and it's time for us to talk about the Bollywood dads. It isn't easy to be a father in this industry. You are always busy if you are a big star and do your best to spend time with them. And when their kids grow up and they decide to launch them, they are slammed for nepotism. But despite all that, Bolly dads have been both cool and careful with their wards. All of them have different ways of connecting with their kids. Some are buddies, others like to be around them always while there are some who love to go on vacations with them. If you are looking for goals on father-kid bonding, these filmi dads should be your go-to people.

So on this Father's Day, let us tell you the names you should be following for tips...

Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek-Aaradhya

Now we all know the Bachchan father-son duo are best of friends. They are often seen spending time together. They may have not done too many movies together but taking out time for each other is something they can definitely teach other dads. No 77-year-old has ever been as busy as Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek is equally comfortable with his daughter. Although we don't know about them or how they spend time together, from whatever we have glimpsed, being friends with his daughter is something Abhishek too looks forward to.

Pankaj Kapur-Shahid Kapur

Pankaj Kapur and his son Shahid's bonding has seen a lot of upheavals. The divorce between Kapur Sr and the actor's mother could have dented their relationship irreversibly but that didn't happen. Both of them are as close. It proves that despite history, a father-son bonding can be amazing too.

Shah Rukh Khan-Abram-Suhana-Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan is one dad we would all love to have. He pampers his three kids silly. His pictures with Abram show the kind of connection they have. Shah Rukh has often said in his interviews that his adult son and daughter Aryan and Suhana keep him updated on the latest trends.

Chunky Panday-Ananya Panday

Ananya and Chunky Panday's bonding is that of good friends. They pull each other's legs, correct each other, have fun together and even defend each other. Basically, it's something we all wish to have with our father.

Dharmendra-Sunny-Bobby

The Deols are simply fantastic. Sunny and Bobby rever and respect their father so much that it warms our hearts. In times where kids don't even have time to listen to their parents, these two brothers make sure to rally behind Dharmendra always.

Hrithik Roshan-Hrehaan- Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have been giving goals after goals as parents. They made sure their divorce did not impact their kids adversely. They often go for outings together as one big family. Hrithik who is known to be private loves going on vacations with his boys.

Riteish Deshmukh-Riaan-Rahyl

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are the cutest couple ever and so are their kids. Riteish's posts on his sons are extremely lovely which says how nicely both of them are bringing the brothers' up. Remember the video of one of the kid doing namaskar for the media guys? So cute!

Akshay Kumar-Nitara-Aarav

Akshay is a protective father. You can make that out from how he is with is kids in public places. He tried a lot to hide Nitara's face whenever media was around. The pictures he posts on his social media account often has the little girl's back to the camera. Aarav is now an adult and obviously can take care of himself. But you will see Akshay keeping an eye for him too. The media can get a little uncomfortable and guess as a father, he makes sure his kids are protected.

Saif Ali Khan-Ibrahim-Sara-Taimur

This is a fun bunch. Given the sense of humour Saif has, Ibrahim and Sara do have a knack for that. We are pretty sure his equation with Ibrahim is that of a buddy, with Sara he is both protective and kind and with Taimur, he is a riot.

Kunal Kemmu-Inaaya

Kunal and Inaaya are just adorable. He clicks her beautiful pictures, does yoga with her, she sings birthday song for him...it's just so lovely. Being with your kid is sometimes the only thing he/she wants and Kunal does it in plenty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).