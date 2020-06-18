Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Kunal Kemmu Shares a Beautiful Picture With His 'Personal Little Sunshine' Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Ahead of Father's Day 2020 (View Post)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 11:01 AM IST
Kunal Kemmu Shares a Beautiful Picture With His 'Personal Little Sunshine' Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Ahead of Father's Day 2020 (View Post)
Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Monsoon is here and it's that time again when pictures of dark clouds and 'chai (tea) in the rains' will be flooding on social media. This monsoon though is going to be very different for many of us given that coronavirus already has practising social distancing and stuck at our homes. Mumbai rains are around the corner and recently actor Kunal Kemmu shared a gorgeous picture showing the grey skies already to pour. In the picture, Kunal is seen accompanied by his adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kunal Kemmu: Daughter Brings Positivity in Our Lives.

The amazing picture shows Kunal and his daughter sitting on their terrace and little Inaaya can be seen eating something from a small bowl while her dad lovingly looks on. If the picture was any less cuter, Kemmu made sure to win our hearts with his adorable caption. Sharing the beautiful picture, Kunal Kemmu wrote, "My personal little sunshine under the dark clouds." The picture received a host of positive comments from Kunal's fans who couldn't get enough of it. Kunal Kemmu And Inaaya Prepping For World Yoga Day Is The Cutest Video On Internet Today.

Check Out Kunal Kemmu's Post Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My personal little sunshine under the dark clouds

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

While father's day is just around the corner, we can't find a better father-daughter duo from Bollywood and we bet they'll have something special planned for Sunday, June 21. Recently, speaking to IANS, the actor spoke about his daughter is a blessing. He said, "Inaaya is the best thing that ever happened to me. Every day she brings a lot of positivity and happiness in Soha's and my lives. She's the one who helped me to survive this lockdown in the most positive manner. She has brought routine in our lives."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

