Actor Karan Singh Grover, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Fighter, on Tuesday shared pictures of himself, flaunting his chiselled physique, and washboard abs. Karan, who is known for his work in the shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai is a fitness enthusiast and is often seen sharing glimpses of his workout routine on social media. Fighter: Karan Singh Grover is Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill In Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Starrer, See First Look Here.

Now, the Alone actor dropped a string of photos, wherein he is seen in the midst of water and showing off his toned biceps, muscles, and washboard abs. The post was captioned as: "Metamorphosis". Karan, who will be soon seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter, got compliments from the fans, who wrote: "Finally Hrithik ko competition milega". One user said: "bring the heat always". Another said: "Fireeeeeee".

Karan Singh Grover's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

Hrithik and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, features Karan as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' stands as a testament to cinematic brilliance. The film promises an immersive narrative seamlessly intertwining adrenaline-pumping action and fervent patriotism, setting the stage for an unprecedented cinematic experience. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz. It will be released in the theatres on January 25.

