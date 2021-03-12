Mumbai, March 12: A case of alleged cheating was filed against actor Kangana Ranaut by Mumbai police on Friday on a local court's orders after the author of Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir accused her of copyright violation. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Khar police station against Kangana, Kamalkumar Jain, Rangoli Chandel and Akshat Ranaut, an official said. Didda was the princess of Lohar (Poonch), and the queen of Kashmir. Kaul is a descendant of the queen. Kangana Ranaut in Legal Trouble for Allegedly Defaming the Sikh Community; Complaint Filed Before Delhi Court Seeking FIR Against the Actress

In his statement, Kaul has also mentioned that besides his book, there is only one book in the world that mentions Queen Didda, and it is Rajatarangini, written in Sanskrit by Kashmiri historian Kalhana in the 12th century CE.

Kaul added that "Rajatarangini" only has two pages that talk about Didda, and the same information has been carried forward by other historians. So, every other book dealing with the subject carries forward certain errors of "Rajatarangini"

Ashish Kaul, the author of the book which has been translated into Hindi as 'Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda', alleged in a complaint before a magistrate that he has exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda, the Princess of Lohar (Poonch) and the Queen of Kashmir.

As per the complaint, he had sent an email about the storyline of his book to Kangana, and she used some part of the story in a tweet while announcing her movie without Kaul's permission.