Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday revealed Aryan Khan's debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood and said it is his prayers that his children, who are taking their first steps in showbiz, receives "at least 50 per cent" of the love and support that he been blessed with over the years. Shah Rukh Khan was the last and the biggest guest of Netflix's star-studded slate announcement event, where he unveiled the title of the much-awaited series. As he made his way to the stage amid loud cheers and chants of "I love you, Shah Rukh," the actor said he was happy to see such a large gathering of press after a long time. "It is my prayer that even if they get 50 per cent of the love that I have received, then it will be a lot for them," the 59-year-old superstar said. Netflix 2025 Event: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan Turn Heads at the Launch of Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ (See Pics).

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan's debut as a creator and director. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan started her acting career with the Netflix film The Archies by Zoya Akhtar in 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan on Aryan Khan's Debut 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

The show, which is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, is pronounced as 'The Bads of Bollywood', Shah Rukh revealed. "Aryan has worked very hard on this," he said while also praising the rest of the team. "Hard work pays off only when the viewers are entertained. And now it has become a part of the family, so it is our duty to entertain the audiences. It is a kind of a family show as Netflix is also like a family to me... I hope this family get-together entertains India," he added.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

"The series blends self-aware humour with a high-stakes narrative — and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema," according to the official logline.

Shah Rukh said his children have grown up on Hindi cinema and studied abroad, staying in dorms and flats. And they have mixed their experience to come up with a show.

"(It is about) what happens to the people in the Mumbai city when they come here. It's very funny. It's just not the good, not just the ugly, not just the worst, it's not the best... It's the bads of Bollywood here," the superstar said. He said when Aryan and Suhana were growing up, his friends from industry, including Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, would often come to his Bandra residence, Mannat.

"After a few years, they (Aryan and Suhana) started asking, 'Papa, kya sab log TV main kaam karte hai?', because they used to see them on television. "There are many actors and actresses to whom I didn't say anything, yet they came for the love of Aryan. I want to thank them but I can't name them," Shah Rukh said.

At the event, the superstar also showcased a humorous promotional clip, in which Shah Rukh teased the series as the "biggest, baddest, bravest, wackiest, funniest, cheekiest, maddest and filmiest show on earth". Shah Rukh said Aryan had told him not to reveal anything about the show ahead of the Netflix event.

'The B***ds of Bollywood' - Watch Teaser

Picture toh saalon se baki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga. Witness Aryan Khan’s take on Bollywood… The Ba***ds of Bollywood, coming soon.#TheBadsOfBollywood#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix#NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/dP9WcDack7 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2025

SRK Calls Himself 'Ghar Ki Murgi'

"He said everyone is going to show their shows and we will show only 'you'. For Aryan and Gauri, I am 'Ghar Ki Murgi' (I'm a nobody at home). They get work done from me. I shot this (promo) the whole night. But I want to thank all the colleagues I have — boys and girls — who participated in the series. They have done so well and they are so wonderful. I had the opportunity to see some of the episodes and they are really nice and very funny. I like things when they are funny. People take offence when I joke, so I have stopped joking. I have given that 'virasat' to my son and told him, 'Tu kar beta and jakar baap ka naam roshan kar.'" ‘The B***ds of Bollywood’ Teaser: Aryan Khan Playfully Trolls Dad Shah Rukh Khan’s Introduction to His Directorial Debut on Netflix (Watch Video).

Red Chillies Entertainment's 6th Collab With Netflix

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment after films Darlings, Bhakshak, Class of '83, and shows Betaal and Bard of Blood. "When Netflix came to India years ago, they gave us an opportunity. Bilal wrote the show and we began from there and I think last we did Darlings. We have made some great projects together. What's nice about Netflix and the team here is the whole team here Monika (Shergill) and everyone here, they like quality and try to make it cinematic. At Red Chillies, we believe that we make good films... sometimes they are bad. But the attempt is to make it a cinematic and technically superior product because the audience, especially the youngsters, want to see good stuff," Shah Rukh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)