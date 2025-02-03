In the teaser for Aryan Khan's directorial debut The B***ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan introduces the series in his signature style. However, Aryan isn't quite happy with the way Papa King Khan delivers his lines. After a lot of take, Shahrukh delivers his line. With a cheeky twist, Aryan tells his father the camera isn’t rolling and asks him to redo the take. The playful father-son banter shines through, adding a fun touch to the teaser. Gauri Khan produced the series in collaboration with Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment. On February 3, Shah Rukh Khan took to the stage alone to promote his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, B***ds of Bollywood. Netflix 2025 Event: Shah Rukh Khan Makes Style Statement at Launch of Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series ‘The B***ds of Bollywood’ (Watch Videos).

The B***ds of Bollywood Teaser

Picture toh saalon se baki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga. Witness Aryan Khan’s take on Bollywood… The Ba***ds of Bollywood, coming soon.#TheBadsOfBollywood#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix#NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/dP9WcDack7 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2025

