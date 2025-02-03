At the Netflix 2025 event, the Khan family made a stunning appearance, all there to support Aryan Khan's highly anticipated directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan looked effortlessly dapper in a black shirt paired with formal trousers, exuding classic charm. His wife, Gauri Khan, nailed the cool, composed vibe in a chic black formal outfit, radiating elegance. Daughter Suhana Khan turned heads in a sleek grey formal ensemble, effortlessly merging sophistication with style. But, of course, the star of the night was Aryan Khan, who stood out in a black shirt, matching trousers, and a brown jacket—looking cool as ever and owning the spotlight. The entire Khan family carried an undeniable aura of grace and allure, making everyone around them completely captivated. ‘The B***ds of Bollywood’ Teaser: Aryan Khan Playfully Trolls Dad Shah Rukh Khan’s Introduction to His Directorial Debut on Netflix (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

