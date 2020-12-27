Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next ambitious project that the filmmaker is working on currently. The film will showcase the life of Mumbai's biggest brothel owner by the same name. Based on the book by Hussain Zaidi titled The Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film will see Bhatt in a very different avatar. But while the team is working hard to finish the film, trouble seems to not end for them. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Resumes Shooting For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film.

It is being reported that a case has been registered against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and Bhansali Productions. Gangubai Kathiawadi's son Babuji Rawji Shah has seemed legal help to stop the production of the film. Not just the film, the writer of the novel, Hussain Zaidi and reporter Jane Borges, whose research was the premise of the book have also been included in Shah's complain.

According to The Print, Babuji Rawji Shah has opposed to the second part (from pages 50 to 69) of the book that describes Gangubai’s private life in a bad light. He has called it defamatory in nature and an invasion upon his right to privacy, self-respect and liberty. Shah has also sought a permanent order for the halt of the production of the film and asked for orders to restrain the printing and circulation of the book as well. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and other defendants have been given time until January 7 to respond.

Along with this, Babuji's lawyer Narendra Dubey also told The Print that a criminal complaint may also be filed in the coming week. The points raised would be defamation, improper representation of women, and the dissemination of obscene and immoral material. The lawyer added, “Ever since the promo of the film came out, rumours have spread and Shah has been harassed in his own locality."

He further added, "His leg was fractured from being hit. His relatives are also suffering as they are now being known as coming from a ‘prostitute family’." Babuji Rawji is one of the four children adopted by Gangubai, who now lives in Kamathipura's infamous brothel area. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt’s Film Set to Get Demolished Due to Lockdown?

The crime drama is said to talk about Gangubai’s rise as a ‘madam of Kamathipura‘, Mumbai’s red-light area, and her possible strong ties with the underworld during the 1960s. Gangubai Kathiawadi was scheduled for release on September 11 but is now postponed to a later due to the halt caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

