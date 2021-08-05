Genelia D'Souza (Deshmukh) celebrates her birthday today. And while we bet Riteish Deshmukh will pen the most adorable wish for his wifey dearest, we'd like to do the honours from our end. While the Masti actress is missing from Bollywood for the longest of time and has even taken a sabbatical perhaps, yet we miss her bubbliness onscreen almost every day. Genelia, like many actresses today, marked her presence in both regional as well as Hindi film industries and was amongst the most successful ones. Post her wedding, however, she decided to bid adieu and focus on her married life. Kichcha Sudeep Extends Heartwarming Wishes to Genelia Deshmukh.

But hey, while she has bid farewell to the industry, she isn't a lost name. Genelia still continues to make some noise, courtesy of her cute Instagram videos. Genelia is a social media lover and loves posting some super cute videos with her hubby dearest. From marking their film's anniversary to giving us a glimpse of their chemistry, she highlights everything through her short videos and makes us fall for her, harder each day. From romantic to funny and even cute, Genelia's social media videos aren't monotonous and that's probably what makes them so relatable. Today on her 34th birthday, here's recalling a few of them. Genelia Deshmukh Hopes to Work with Riteish Again Soon.

There... She Said It!

With the Most Adorable Companion Ever!

Okay, She Has the Best Husband EVER!

From There Till Now

We Officially Declare Them as the Cutest Couple Ever

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to two baby boys. The couple is easily the most adorable one in the industry and their cute chemistry beats everyone else. While we hope she returns to the silver screen very soon, here's also hoping that she keeps entertaining us with her funny videos. Looking forward to that. Happy Birthday, Genelia!

