When you are happy you should dance, believes actress Genelia Deshmukh. On Friday, Genelia treated her fans with a cute video that shows her dancing to "Manhohari" track from the blockbuster movie "Baahubali: The Beginning", which starred Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. The clip also shows Genelia happily jumping and kicking the sand. Riteish Deshmukh Compares Wife Genelia D’Souza To ‘Marvel Movies’ While Wishing Son Rahyl On His Birthday (View Pics)

"When happy ... Dance," she captioned the video. A lot of fa posts followed. A user commented: "This video brought smile to my face." Another one wrote: "You look so happy." Genelia D’souza Shares How Her Child Is Adapting To The Concept of Distance Learning Amid Lockdown (Watch Video)

Take A Look At Genelia D’Souza's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram When happy ... Dance !!! A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Jun 11, 2020 at 9:56pm PDT

Amid the lockdown, Genelia has tried her best to entertain her fans. From posting funny TikTok videos to giving a glimpse into her workout routine, Genelia's Instagram feed is a complete source of entertainment.

