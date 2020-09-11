Singer Shilpa Rao misses performing regularly on stage in the time of Covid. However, she is in no rush, amid the ongoing pandemic. "Of course, I miss my shows but we can't be selfish right now. We all should understand the situation and follow protocol. We can't put our and someone else's health at risk. We should step out only if necessary. I know having limitations is not a great way to live, but when it comes to making safe atmosphere for ourselves, we can surely make such sacrifices, Shilpa told IANS. Pooja Bhatt Feels People are Taking Reality of COVID-19 Very Lightly (Read Tweet)

Shilpa is currently focussed on recording music at home. "I have been recording songs at home and then sending my drafts over internet. It is the new normal. However, it is not easy to work like this. It is obviously challenging. (It is) Not easy to coordinate while working from home, so all this made me learn some new skills," added the singer. Dhvani Bhanushali Reveals What She Missed the Most During COVID-19 Pandemic

Shilpa has made her mark in Bollywood with hit songs such as "Ghungroo" ("War"), "Tose naina laage" ("Anwar"), "Bulleya" (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil"), "Malang" ("Dhoom 3"), and "Khuda jaane" (Bachna Ae Haseeno"). She recently collaborated with renowned sitar player Anoushka Shankar on the single, "Those words".

