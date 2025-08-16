Speculations about Bollywood actor and politician Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja’s divorce were rife earlier this year, with rumours suggesting that the couple, who have been together for more than 37 years, might part ways. As these reports gained momentum, Govinda’s manager rubbished the claims. Lalit Bindal, a family friend and lawyer of Govinda, also refuted the rumours, saying that everything is fine between the couple and they are going strong. Months after the divorce rumours cooled down, Sunita Ahuja finally entered the digital space by launching her YouTube channel. Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals Reason Behind Not Living With Her Husband in Viral Video, Asserts No One Can Separate Them – WATCH.

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, dropped her first vlog titled "Ab Mein Bhi Paise Chapungi" on Thursday (August 14). She started her very first vlog on a hilarious note, saying, "Sabne paisa kamaya hai, ab meri baari hai. Ab mai kamayngi, chapaungi." (Everyone has made money. Now, it's my turn). In the vlog, she visited a Mahakali Temple and also talked about the tough phases she has been through last year, which affected her and her family deeply.

When she reached the airport, she joked that celebrities often call the paparazzi, but she doesn’t require anyone as she is already so famous, and she called herself the “Internet Queen.”

The Real Reason Sunita Ahuja Started Her YouTube Channel

IIn the vlog, Sunita revealed that fans often text her asking why she doesn’t start something of her own. She shared that people love listening to her and would like to see more of her, which is the real reason behind launching her channel. She said the past year has been very difficult for her and her family, referring to the divorce rumours with Govinda. She also revealed that there is one place where she found solace during those times.

SShe then introduced her followers to Mukesh, her staff member. She called him someone like her son and revealed that he had been with her for 35 years, since he was a 15-year-old boy. “He is like my son, not a staff,” Sunita said.

New Beginnings

Sunita Ahuja wanted to make a fresh start, leaving all the negativity behind, and arrived at the Mahakali Temple in Chandigarh. What was unique about the temple was that the idol of Goddess Kali was in a lying posture, facing upward, something rare to witness. She spoke about her life and how Goddess Kali played an important role in it. She also shared that she has complete faith in the Almighty and said, “Jo bhi mera ghar-pariwar todne ki koshish karega, mujhe maalum hai ki Maa unhe bakshegi nahi.”

Netizens React to Sunita Ahuja’s New YouTube Channel

Sunita Ahuja needs to know that the vlogging scene is currently dominated by director-choreographer Farah Khan. Netizens who watched Sunita’s vlog were quick to notice similarities between the two talented ladies’ content. Apart from being bindaas women with bold attitudes, both had their favourite staff members as sidekicks. In Farah’s case, it was Dilip, while Sunita introduced her loyal staff member Mukesh in her very first vlog. Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Responds with Epic ‘Zip It’ Reaction to Paparazzi When Asked About Her Husband amid Divorce Rumours (Watch Viral Video).

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, who married in 1987, have two children - daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

