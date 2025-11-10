Govinda, one of the biggest actors of the 1990s, had a massive fanbase back then. The Bollywood star grabbed headlines for his unmatched screen presence, comic timing, and fashion sense. He married Sunita Ahuja in 1987. Now, almost 30 years after their marriage, the couple has been making headlines again due to their personal life. The duo has been dropping comments about each other in various interviews and social media videos, leaving fans stunned. Govinda ‘Condemns’ Wife Sunita Ahuja’s Insulting Remarks About Family Priest Pandit Mukesh Shukla, Issues Public Apology (Watch Video).

In a recent interview, Sunita Ahuja opened up about her marriage to Govinda and revealed that both of them made mistakes during their younger days. She even admitted that she wouldn’t choose the Hero No. 1 actor as her husband if given another chance.

Sunita Ahuja on Why She Wouldn’t Pick Govinda As Her Husband Again

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunita Ahuja talked about her marriage with Govinda and shared her thoughts on what it felt like living with her husband. She said, "Apne aap ko sambhal ke rakhna chahiye. Jawani mein insaan galti karta hai, maine toh kiya hai, Govinda ne bhi kiya hai. Jab aapko certain age ho jaati hai, tab galtiyaan karte ho, toh shobah nahi deti. Aur kyon karo, aapki sundar family hai, biwi hai, sundar bacche hai, toh kyon?"

(You have to keep yourself in check. When a person is young, they make mistakes. But when you reach a certain age, those mistakes don't look good. Also, why make such mistakes in the first place when you have a beautiful family, wife and children?)

When asked if she had ever confronted Govinda about it, Sunita said that she loves her children deeply and only expects their love in return. Further talking about the actor, she said, "Govinda ek hero hain, unka main kya bolun? Wife log se zyada woh heroines ke saath time bitate hain. It takes you to be a very strong woman to be a star's wife. You have to make your hear as hard as a stone. It took me 38 years of marraige to realise this."

She also admitted that Govinda is a good son and a brother, but "hot a good husband," which is why she does not want him as her husband in the next life. ‘Just That She Says Things She Shouldn’t’: Govinda Opens Up About Forgiving Wife Sunita Ahuja on ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’, Actor Also Dismisses Divorce Rumours.

Watch Sunita Ahuja’s Full Interview With Pinkvilla:

Yashvardhan Ahuja’s Acting Debut

According to reports, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, is soon going to make his Bollywood debut with a romantic film helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh. The movie is produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and SKN Films.

