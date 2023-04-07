Vardhan Ketkar directorial Gumraah released in cinema halls today (April 7). Since then, the Bollywood film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role along with Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy, the movie is an official Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Thadam. Having said that, as per early reviews, Gumraah is garnering mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release in theatres, Gumraah has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Gumraah Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's 'Thadam' Remake is Watchable But Falls Short of Fixing the Original's Issues (LatestLY Exclusive).

Gumraah full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Gumraah 2023 Full Movie Download, Gumraah Tamilrockers, Gumraah Tamilrockers HD Download, Gumraah Movie Download Pagalworld, Gumraah Movie Download Filmyzilla, Gumraah Movie Download Openload, Gumraah Movie Download Tamilrockers, Gumraah Movie Download Movierulz, Gumraah Movie Download 720p, Gumraah Full Movie Download 480p, Gumraah Full Movie Download bolly4u, Gumraah Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Gumraah Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Gumraah Song Allah De Bande: Aditya Roy Kapur and Jubin Nautiyal Make an Amazing Song in the Studio in This BTS Video - Watch.

Watch Gumraah Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

The premise of Gumraah revolves around a murder investigation of a young man which takes an unexpected turn when the cops discover that the prime suspect has a lookalike.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).