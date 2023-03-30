The teaser of Jubin Nautiyal's song ''Allah De Bande'' from the upcoming thriller film Gumraah was unveiled on Thursday. The song's teaser shows the film's lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur jamming over an audio session with Nautiyal and composer Mithun Sharma, enjoying the vibe of the song inside the studio. Gumraah Song Soniye Je: Aditya Roy Kapur Shows Off His Sexy Dance Moves in This Party Number (Watch Video).

The visuals are complemented by Jubin's vocals and violin played through VSTs and MIDI interface. Gumraah is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam, and stars Aditya in dual roles.

The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, follows the story of a killer on the loose with the needle of suspicion pointed at Aditya's characters. Gumraah Song Soniye Je: Aditya Roy Kapur's New Track Has Slow Growing Synthpop Vibe (Watch Video).

Check The Video Here:

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, Gumraah is slated for release on April 7.

