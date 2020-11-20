Tusshar Kapoor is a successful producer and actor who is excelling in every area of life and is surely an inspiration for all of us. He made his Bollywood debut with Satish Kaushik’s 2001 release Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and went on to do many films that were successful at the box office. His character (Lucky) in Golmaal of a mute and dumb is still a classic when it comes to his comedy characters. Now, he is also working on bringing good films on the big screen and has produced the recently released Laxmii. 19 Years of Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai: Tusshar Kapoor Reminisces His Bollywood Debut with Kareena Kapoor, Thanks Fans for Love and Support.

Apart from his work life, Tusshar is a doting father as well. In 2016, he became a proud single parent. He welcomed a baby boy (Laksshya Kapoor) through surrogacy and has been giving us father goals ever since.

So today as the actor is ringing in his 44th birthday, we decided to celebrate it with a few throwback pictures from his childhood. From one in a superhero costume to one with his mother Shobha Kapoor, sister Ekta Kapoor and father Jeetendra, here are 5 very adorable pictures of the actor:

Fetus Tusshar with Ekta Kapoor and father Jeetendra

This picture is surely delightful. Young Tusshar is seen sharing a laugh with daddy Jeetendra and sister Ekta Kapoor and we wonder what they were talking about.

Tusshar Kapoor with his daddy and sister (Pic Credit: Google)

Tusshar in His Teen Years

Tusshar has always been a family guy and this picture shows how they all liked to spend a lot of time together. We surely cannot miss how cute teen Tusshar looks in this picture.

Tusshar Kapoor with father Jeetendra (Pic Credit: Google)

Tusshar's Strong Bond With His Father And Sister

Tusshar shares a very strong bond with his father and sister. Ekta and Tusshar are like two peas in a pod and this picture is a proof of it. Tusshar Kapoor on Ekta Kapoor’s Motherhood – ‘I Feel I Was the Catalyst in Her Decision’.

Tusshar Kapoor with his daddy and sister (Pic Credit: Google)

A Snap From The Kapoor Family Vacation!

From the looks of it, this picture seems to be from one of the vacations that the family have taken. Tusshar and Ekta can be seen holding each other's hand while Jeetendra tells them to look into the camera. The picture is super lovable.

Tusshar Kapoor with family (Pic Credit: Google)

What a Poser!

This picture is from one of Tusshar's birthday celebrations. He dressed up as Superman for the birthday and sure knows how to pose for the camera.

Tusshar Kapoor in a superman costume (Pic Credit: Google)

Well, these cutesy pictures sure make us miss our childhood. However, it is Tusshar Kapoor's day and we would like to take this opportunity to wish him a very happy birthday.

