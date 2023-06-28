Vishal Dadlani, a renowned musician, has captivated the nation with his chart-topping hits that have made everyone groove to his tunes. Beginning his music career in 1994 with the indie rock band Pentagram, he played a pivotal role in shaping the independent music scene in Mumbai. Transitioning to Bollywood, Vishal collaborated with Shekhar Ravjiani, forming the dynamic duo known as Vishal-Shekhar. Together, they have created numerous timeless hits like "Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai" and "Balam Pichkari." As Vishal celebrates his 49th birthday today, let's commemorate his incredible talent and set the dance floor ablaze with his unforgettable songs. Vishal Dadlani on Shah Rukh Khan, Yash Raj Films And Siddharth Anand Joining Hands for Pathaan, Says ‘This Film Is a Meeting of Passion’.

Balam Pichkari: A Holi Anthem That Resonates Through the Years

One of Vishal Dadlani's notable contributions is the popular Holi song "Balam Pichkari" from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). Composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is a festive extravaganza sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Vishal Dadlani himself. With its energetic beats and lively lyrics, "Balam Pichkari" has become a perennial favorite, played at Holi celebrations every year. The music video showcases the film's main cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, reveling in the joyous spirit of the festival.

Swag Se Swagat

"Swag Se Swagat" is a captivating song from the film Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. This track pays homage to the theme song of its prequel, Ek Tha Tiger. Composed by the talented duo Vishal-Shekhar, the song radiates with pulsating beats and infectious energy. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, "Swag Se Swagat" guarantees to get you grooving and unleashing your swag on the dance floor. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Vishal Dadlani Recalls When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Served Food for a Big Gathering During a Band’s Visit to Meet Amitabh Bachchan.

Desi Girl From Dostana

The sensational song "Desi Girl" from the film Dostana is an absolute delight that will leave you rocking to its beats. With its catchy lyrics and energetic composition by the renowned duo Vishal-Shekhar, this track offers a complete entertainment package. Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Vishal Dadlani lend their powerful vocals, creating an unforgettable musical experience. The song's impeccable choreography adds to its charm, featuring the talented Priyanka Chopra as the vivacious 'desi girl,' alongside her on-screen secret admirers, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. Prepare yourself for an electrifying ride with the ultimate party anthem, "Desi Girl"!

Malhari - A Power-Packed Song From Bajirao Mastani

"Malhari" is an electrifying song from the epic period drama Bajirao Mastani. Vishal Dadlani's robust vocals perfectly complement the grandeur and intensity of the song. With energetic beats and captivating lyrics, this track celebrates the valor and spirit of the legendary warrior Bajirao, portrayed by Ranveer Singh. The Kapil Sharma Show: Indian Idol 13 Judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya To Grace the Reality Show (Watch Video).

Malang-Dhoom 3

"Malang" is a captivating and emotionally charged song from the film Dhoom 3. Vishal Dadlani's soul-stirring vocals, combined with Shilpa Rao's melodious voice, create a mesmerizing experience for the listeners. Composed by Pritam, the song showcases the inner turmoil and determination of the characters portrayed by Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.

