Harman Baweja, the actor of Love Story 2050 fame, has finally tied the knot with Sasha Ramchandani, a health and wellness coach. Shilpa Shetty shared their Anand Karaj ceremony video where the couple is looking extremely exquisite in their wedding outfits. Shilpa however missed the ceremony but wished the couple a lot of love and luck. Her husband Raj Kundra along with a host of other celebrities did make it to the do and we are glad. Thanks to them we have a few pictures from the wedding and also the sangeet ceremony. Harman Baweja Gets Engaged to Sasha Ramchandani, View Roka Ceremony Photo

Ashish Chowdhury posed a perfect baraat click with the groom before the wedding happened at a Gurudwara. There's also Aamir Ali and others who joined the ceremony. Check out all the pictures here...

Here are the baraat boys

Sunday binge with the wedding menu...

The night before it was too much fun...

A baraat mix with some Ex-songs

Clearly, Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani's wedding was one rollicking affair for the guests.

