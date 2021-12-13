Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who served as one of the Miss Universe judges at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel, is thrilled as India's Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe title. Urvashi shared a video on her Instagram account with Harnaaz Sandhu. In the video, Urvashi was seen carrying a tricolour in one hand while hugging Harnaaz. Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe 2021: Age, Career – All You Need to Know About the Beauty Pageant Winner From India.

She says: "I would say that I am super happy as I was the only Indian in the jury to witness that historic moment in front of my eyes. I couldn't control my tears at the moment. From the moment I entered Israel to meet the former Prime Minister as he had invited me and my family till being the judge at the Miss Universe, back in the time when I was the part of Miss Universe we rarely used to have anyone as an Indian judge, like rarely about one per cent. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and Urvashi Rautela Celebrate the Historic Win by Waving Indian Flag (Watch Video).

Miss Universe Winner Harnaaz Sandhu Meets Jury Member Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela and Harnaaz Sandhu

"So, for me being the judge for the very first time at the Miss Universe pageant and then India winning, nothing could be more historic than it. I saw the iconic moment with my eyes. I feel as the luckiest person in the entire universe right now because achieving so much love, respect, and recognition in Israel from the people from the organization and the government is truly iconic as it's a proud moment for me," she adds.

