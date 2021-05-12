Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who sold his bike to arrange oxygen concentrators for needy, donated one of them to the Cyberabad police. On behalf of Harshvardhan Rane Shirtoff Foundation, volunteer Abhilash Elaprolu handed over the oxygen concentrator to Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Wednesday. Last week, the 37-year-old actor sold his bike Royal Enfield Continental Gt to raise funds to donate oxygen concentrators to help people fight Covid. Harshvardhan Rane Arranges 3 Oxygen Concentrators By Selling His Bike; Pooja Hegde Recovers From Covid-19, Tests Negative.

He wanted to donate one to frontline workers who are working day and night to help citizens in this pandemic. Sajjanar and the Society for Cyberabad Security Coundil (SCSC) appreciated the actor's generosity. Harshvardhan, an avid biker, had earlier this month posted pictures of his yellow Royal Enfield bike on Instagram and wrote that he wants to exchange his motorbike for a few oxygen concentrators to help needy people in combating Covid-19. Anupam Kher on COVID-19 Efforts: Time for Government To Understand There's More to Life Than Image Building (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet By Cyberabad Police:

Actor Harshvardhan Rane donated oxygen concentrators to Cyberabad Police * He has sold his bike Royal Enfield Continental Gt (TS09EC0079) to raise funds to donate oxygen concentrators to help people fight covid.@RachakondaCop @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/0dJH4MxZ8V — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) May 12, 2021

Check Out Harshvardhan Rane's Instagram Post of Last Week:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

"Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combating Covid," wrote the actor, who has also contracted coronavirus last year. "Good news. Thanks to your swift help and prompt offers on instagram, 3 oxygen concentrators have reached Hyderabad. Few more expected soon," he posted last week.Harshvardhan Rane had made his Bollywood debut with 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam. He also acted in Telugu films like Naa Ishtam, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Avunu 2, Kavacham and Anaamika.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).