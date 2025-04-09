Shah Rukh Khan will not be residing in his iconic Bandra house Mannat for almost two years as it is undergoing renovation. Recent reports suggested that the family is planning to add two more floors to the six-storey building. Reports also claimed that the Bollywood superstar, along with his family, has moved out of Mannat and is currently residing in a luxurious apartment in Bandra's Pali Hill area. However, the latest reports are telling a different story. Journalist Siddharth Kannan recently interviewed an astrologer and asked her whether Shah Rukh Khan had gone bankrupt and if that was actually the reason he had moved out of Mannat, along with other theories being discussed online. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’: Is Deepika Padukone Playing Suhana Khan’s Mother? Director Siddharth Anand’s Cryptic Post Ends The Viral Hot Rumour!.

Has Shah Rukh Khan Gone Bankrupt?

Siddharth Kannan sat down for an interview with astrologer Dr Geetanjali Saxena. During the interview, he asked her about the ongoing rumours regarding Shah Rukh Khan's financial condition and whether there was any truth to them. To review the same, the astrologer analysed the Bollywood superstar's DOB and revealed that he is "too obsessed" with his work. She added that 2 is not a number of wealth, which means whatever success he has achieved to date came later when he turned 34-35.

Shah Rukh Khan’s IG Post

To gain insights into his financial condition, the astrologer did a tarot card reading and said that the actor is indeed facing financial troubles. She said, "Problems to 100% gain paise ko like. Kahin na kahin koi laon hain. He's trying his best manoeuvre. He is trying his best to come out of the legal issues. But there is definitely an issue." Talking about moving out of Mannat, the astrologer said, "it is time for him to go farther out somewhere now."

Watch the Viral Video Below:

Netizens React to Astrolger’s Claims About SRK’s Financial Troubles

After the video surfaced online, users of Reddit started bashing the astrolger for her claims regarding Shah Rukh Khan's financial troubles. Fans expressed their outrage and disbelief over the astrologer's statements and labelled the predictions are unnecessary and insensitive. Some also questioned the credibility of the astrologer suggesting that they are seeking attention by making sensational statements about celebs.

A user wrote, "Pathetic content. Wishing ill on people?Just fake predicting bad on all big celebrities for views, and some are even enjoying watching such fake clips." Another commented, "Can we not encourage these stupid astrology topics?"

Netziens Lash Out at the Astrolger’s Claims

Reddit Comments

Watch Siddharth Kannan’s Full Interview With Astrologer Dr Geetanjali Saxena:

While SRK's new place isn't as big as Mannat, sources say that it has enough space to accommodate his security team and staff. The actor is reportedly paying a rent of INR 24.15 lakh for the two luxurious duplex apartments in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is all set to share screen space wth his daughter Suhana Khan in Siddharth Anand's upcoming actioner, King.

