Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff's Action Drama Draws Heavy Inspiration from John Wick and Hitman Posters (View Pics)  

Tiger Shroff has emerged as one of Bollywood's big action hero in no time. From the Baaghi franchise to War, Tiger Shroff has proved that's he can pull off the rugged act of fighting off his enemies with air kicks and some brilliant stunts. The actor debuted with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti in Bollywood and is all set to star in Heropanti 2 now. The film's first look posters were released today and they have John Wick vibes written all over it. Heropanti 2 Posters: Tiger Shroff-Ahmed Khan Promise More Action Post Their Baaghi 3 Outing! (View Pics).

In the two posters of Heropanti 2 that were released by the makers, Tiger is seen dressed in a crisp suit, exactly like that of Keanu Reeves in John Wick or even the famed Hitman game. Notice how Tiger's suit with the red tie is much like the one on the Hitman poster. The similarity of one of the posters to that of John Wick is uncanny what with Tiger being surrounded by guns the same way that we saw Keanu. Baaghi 3 Song Do You Love Me: Disha Patani Looks Like a Sexy Siren But Why Isn't Tiger Shroff Shaking A Leg With Her? (Watch Video).

Check Out the Posters Of Heropanti 2 and John Wick Here:

Heropanti 2 and Hitman Posters:

Hitman , Heropanti 2 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While we are still unaware about what the story of Heropanti 2, a few reports suggest that the film may be a remake of a Telugu film Goodachari. From the film's first look, we have to say that it looks like Shroff may be essaying the role of an special agent. Whether the film is an official remake of any film is yet to be announced. The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan and is all set to release on July 16, 2021.