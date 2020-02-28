Heropanti 2 Posters: Tiger Shroff-Ahmed Khan Promise More Action Post Their Baaghi 3 Outing! (View Pics)

Heropanti 2 Posters (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tiger Shroff fans are eager for his upcoming film, Baaghi 3. The trailer and the songs are currently talking point of the internet. While some are going gaga over his chiselled abs, others are trolling the mindless action scenes shown in the trailer and also the rehashed songs. But even before this Ahmed Khan directorial is out in the theatres, there's another film lined up already! The actor-director duo will be reuniting for Heropanti sequel as confirmed by Shroff. Here are the two posters of the same. Baaghi 3 Song Do You Love Me: Disha Patani Looks Like a Sexy Siren But Why Isn't Tiger Shroff Shaking A Leg With Her? (Watch Video).

In the poster, we see him all suited up, looking dapper. The tagline says, 'the world wants him dead.' The release date of the film is 16 July 2021. The poster involves Tiger's intense look and lots of rifles around him.

Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala recently revealed that a big announcement is on its way. Fans started speculating that it would be an announcement regarding much impending Kick 2. While Salman Khan fans were waiting for an update on the same, this announcement is also a big treat for action-film lover. Also, it is yet unknown whether Tiger's co-star from the first installment, Kriti Sanon will return for this installment as well. If it is an Ahmed Khan-Tiger Shroff film, expect some far-off foreign locations and high-octane scenes (and maybe more remixed versions) already!