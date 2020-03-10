Holi 2020: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Has a Fun Celebration With Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu (View Pics)

Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The entire country is right now drenched in the colours. Just when we thought that the Coronavirus scare will hamper the Holi 2020 celebrations, it definitely has not affected for a bit! Even though mass events have been cancelled, people are very much celebrating the festival of colours in a mini set up at least. Bollywood too has joined this bandwagon. Recently, actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan shared the pics of their celebration along with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The pictures are oh-so-cute and guess who was spotted in one of those? Of course, her cousin, Taimur Ali Khan. Inaaya looked pretty in two ponytails and a pink attire as she applied colours on the face of her parents. In another picture, we see she and Tim Tim playing with a plate full of colours. Check out the pics below.

Inaaya With Soha and Kunal!

One With Tim Tim

Earlier, Taimur was spotted with his mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad, Saif Ali Khan. Like true Pataudis, they twinned in white for the celebration. Taimur looked extremely cute as he wore a cap and strutted with his parents. Well, looks like Holi's done right for the Pataudis this year as well and we can't wait to see more of the snaps from the Holi parties across the town. On the other hand, celebs also filled social media with their wishes and messages. It indeed has been a happy holi for everyone till now!