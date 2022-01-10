It is Hrithik Roshan's 48th Birthday and Bollywood's handsome hunk has some interesting films lined up for release. Hrithik is the charismatic film actor industry is proud to have and his recent hits like War and Super 30 are simply proof. The Greek god is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and with just three confirmed upcoming projects, it is quite evident how selective is he when it comes to picking up the scripts. Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan’s First Look From His Upcoming Actioner To Be Out on His Birthday!

Hrithik Roshan's Bollywood debut came with 2000s superhit romantic-thriller Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai where he was paired next to debutant Ameesha Patel. Next, he featured in Fiza (2000) and Mission Kashmir (2000) which weren't a hit but his performance was lauded by the critics and the viewers as well. Hrithik was also a part of Karan Johar’s 2001 multi starrer family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kajol. Hrithik Roshan’s career took an upward curve when father Rakesh Roshan again came forward with a sci-fi film Koi…Mil Gaya (2003) became the highest-grossing film of that year. 2006 movie Krish which was its sequel also did well at the BO. Vikram Vedha Hindi Remake: Saif Ali Khan Wraps Up Second Schedule of Hrithik Roshan Starrer.

On Hrithik Roshan's 48th birthday, let's take a quick look at every upcoming movie of the Kaabil actor.

Vikram Vedha Remake

Hrithik Roshan is all set to star alongside Saif Ali Khan in the remake of blockbuster Tamil hit Vikram Vedha. The film featured Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Recently, Hrithik wrapped up 27 days Abu Dhabi schedule of the movie.

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan is reuniting with War and Bang Bang director Sidharth Anand for India's first-ever ariel action flick titled Fighter. Hrithik is paired opposite Deepika Padukone which also marks their first-ever collaboration. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a major role.

Krish 4

Last year in June 2021, As Krish completed 15 years, actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to tease fans with the upcoming superhero movie Krish 4, along with a video. Sharing the video, he wrote, "The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish4 #15yearsofkrrish #Krrish4”.

On Bollywood star's birthday, LatestLY and team wish Hrithik Roshan a Happy Birthday! Keep entertaining fans with your films in years to come.

