The Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar even at the age of 90 is quite active on social media. It was just recently when the talented singer took to her Twitter and wished for a speedy recovery of the Bachchans. And well, on July 14, Lataji once again took to the micro-blogging site and posted a tribute to late music director Rohan Lal Nagrath popularly known as Roshan on his birth anniversary. For the unversed, the deceased happens to Hrithik Roshan's paternal grandfather. Mangeshkar shared a musical piece titled Rahein Na Rahein Hum from the film Mamta which was directed by Roshan.

Well, this particular homage to the no more music maestro got noticed by Hrithik Roshan and he replied to Lataji with a gratitude-filled message. "Thank you from all our hearts as a family for this wonderful heartwarming message Lataji. This is one of my favorite songs of Daduji's too," the Super 30 actor wrote. Indeed, the exchange of words between the actor and singer is warm and we love it.

Check Out Hrithik's Tweet Below:

Thank you from all our hearts as a family for this wonderful heartwarming message Lataji 🙏🏻❤️ this is one of my favorite songs of Daduji’s too . https://t.co/EDG7vhX76B pic.twitter.com/gl4tpTRWOZ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 14, 2020

Roshan was born on July 14, 1917, and passed away on 16 November 1967. In his long career, he churned many melodies which are still hummed and remembered by many out there. His first breakthrough hit song was Khayalo Mein Kisi Ke Iss Tarah from the film Baawre Nain (1950). Stay tuned!

