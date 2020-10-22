Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan has tested positive for COVID-19. Pinkie is also celebrating her 67th birthday. Earlier, in the day, she shared a picture on her Instagram page where she showed off her gifts from her family. But, she wrote that her family left off the gifts at her door, which did raise some doubts. Soon, her husband, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan confirmed the diagnosis in an interview with Press Trust of India. The Krrish director said, "Yes it’s true. There are no symptoms and she is doing home quarantine," Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Pinkie Roshan Shares a Cryptic Post on Sushant Singh Rajput.

It has been reported that Pinki was diagnosed with the infection about a week ago. However, there has been no confirmation from the family about that. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Sharing the picture of her birthday gift, Pinkie wrote, “#myfamily brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door,” Rakesh commented 'beautiful' on the post. Genelia D’Souza Opens Up About Her Battle with COVID-19, Says ‘21 Days in Isolation Have Been the Most Challenging to Deal With’.

Check Out The Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram #myfamily brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door🙏🙏❤️❤️ A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Oct 21, 2020 at 11:41pm PDT

Earlier in the day, Pinkie has also taken to Instagram to talk about the death of Bollywood's rising star Sushant Singh Rajput. She shared a picture of the late actor with a cryptic quote.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram #prayersarepowerful #universeispowerful🌍 A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Oct 21, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

On Wednesday, Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally rose to 2,45,871 and death toll reached 9,869. Many celebs have contracted the disease in the past. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai were moved to the hospital after being tested positive. Abhishek Bachchan had to fight a long battle against the disease in the hospital. Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid succumbed to the disease. Zoa Morani, Kanika Kapoor, Parth Samthaan, Purab Kohli, and many many more have been tested positive for COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).