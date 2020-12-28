To err is human! And same is the case with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor, who is the most active on Twitter and keeps using the micro-blogging site to communicate his dil ki baat with his followers and well wishers, found himself being subjected of plagiarism... well not intentionally. Amitabh posted a poem on his latest tweet, which turned out to be one of a Tisha Agarwal. The lady replied to Big B and said that while it was no less than an honour to be featured on his twitter timeline, it would be great if Amitabh credited her for her lines. Amitabh Bachchan Hangs 'Nimbu Mirchi' on Coming Year 2021 to Protect It From Evil Eye.

To this, Amitabh instantly made the necessary corrections and added credits to Tisha's poem in his tweet. He also went on to clarify that it was not his intention to not credit her and that he had simply posted the poem which was forwarded by someone else. Amitabh Bachchan Reveals the Biggest Torture in Life Was to Pose with a Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun, Here's Why!.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

The Tweet In Question:

सर आपकी वॉल पर मेरी पंक्तियां आना मेरे लिये सौभाग्य है। मेरी खुशी और गर्व दुगुना हो जाता अगर आपकी वॉल पर मेरा नाम होता❤️🙏 आपके जवाब की आशा में🙏 pic.twitter.com/ycKOjtWQCt — Tisha Agarwal (@TishaAgarwal14) December 24, 2020

Big B's Apology:

T 3765 - "थोड़ा पानी रंज का उबालिये खूब सारा दूध ख़ुशियों का *थोड़ी पत्तियां ख़यालों की..*" ...more .. this tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal , I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me , I thought it to be good and posted .. apologies 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6YAOKXdIxe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2020

Tisha's Acknowledgement:

सर आपका बहुत बहुत आभार और ह्रदय से धन्यवाद❤️🙏 आपकी वॉल पर मेरा नाम आना मेरा गर्व, सौभाग्य, खुशी और लेखन का सर्वश्रेष्ठ पारितोषिक है! यह सिर्फ क्रेडिट नहीं आपका स्नेह और मेरा गर्व है। एक छोटे से लेखक को आपकी कलम से अपना नाम मिल जाए तो और क्या चाहिये❤️ आजीवन याद रहने वाला अनुभव — Tisha Agarwal (@TishaAgarwal14) December 27, 2020

This brings back memories from 2017 when Amitabh Bachchan had sent AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas a legal notice for using Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem in one of his videos on YouTube. Amitabh, in a video said that the usage was "copyright infringement" and even demanded to know the revenue that was generated from the video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).