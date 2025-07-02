Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has taken a firm stand against the rising use of Botox and cosmetic procedures to enhance facial beauty. In a recent interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, the actress said she’s all about “self-preservation,” but through healthy and natural ways not needles. Shefali Jariwala Death Probe: Actress Consumed Anti-Ageing Tablets on Empty Stomach, Resulting in Low Blood Pressure That Led to Her Death, Says Mumbai Police.

I Am Against Botox, Says Kareena Kapoor

The 44-year-old Crew actress, who has just completed 25 years in the film industry, emphasized that she doesn’t believe in using Botox or other artificial treatments to maintain her looks. “I’m all for feeling great, staying healthy, and using natural therapies,” Kareena said. “Self-preservation is not just about looks, it’s about protecting your energy, your talent — that’s my biggest asset.” She added that spending time with family and taking breaks from work are far better for one’s well-being than going under the knife. Shefali Jariwala Death: Was Low Blood Pressure Due to Fasting the Reason Behind Actress’ Sudden Passing? Here’s What Mumbai Police Said.

Kareena Kapoor’s Comments Amid Shefali Jariwala’s Demise

Kareena’s statement came just days after the sudden and shocking death of actor-model Shefali Jariwala at the age of 42. According to reports, Shefali had been undergoing anti-ageing treatments, including glutathione injections and pills, allegedly without medical supervision. This incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of cosmetic treatments taken without proper consultation.

Shefali Jariwala’s Instagram Post

What Is Botox and Why Is It Risky?

Botox is a brand name for botulinum toxin injections, which are widely used to reduce wrinkles by temporarily relaxing muscles. But the injections don’t just serve cosmetic purposes, they are also used medically to treat migraines, excessive sweating, overactive bladder, and more. Pain or swelling at the injection site, headaches or flu-like symptoms, droopy eyelids, are some examples of side effects of Botox. Even though it’s a popular procedure, medical experts warn that misuse can lead to severe consequences and in some cases, life-threatening conditions like botulism. Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Makers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Who Launched Actress, Express Shock Over Her Demise.

Kareena Backs Natural Beauty and Balance

Kareena, known for her strong opinions and bold choices, ended her remarks by reminding fans and fellow actors that “real self-care comes from within.” Her advice? Eat well, sleep enough, take time off, and let your talent shine, not treatments.

