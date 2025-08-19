Actor Faissal Khan, best known for his role in Mela, recently announced that he is severing all ties with his brother and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and their family. In a recent press conference, Faissal made some explosive revelations, claiming that his family had not only pressured him to marry but also declared him mentally unstable when he refused to comply with their demands. He also mentioned that he was approached by the makers of Bigg Boss in 2008, but had to back out due to his brother, Aamir Khan. ‘Isko ‘Bigg Boss’ Mein Aana Hai Kya?’ Fans React to Faisal Khan’s Fresh Allegations Against Aamir Khan, Alleging Actor Had Child out of Wedlock.

Was Faissal Khan Approached for ‘Bigg Boss’?

During the press conference in Mumbai, Faissal Khan went into detail about the events that led to his fallout with his family. He alleged that his relatives had pressured him to marry his mother's first cousin. After the press conference, Faissal interacted with the medi,a where he revealed being approached for the popular reality show Bigg Boss in 2008. He also revealed that he received a signing amount of INR 4 lakh, but did not enter the show due to his brother Aamir's pressure.

Faissal Khan Shocks Fans With Instagram Post About Cutting Off Family Ties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faissal Khan (@faissal.khan)

In a video shared online, the actor recalled the moment and could be heard saying, "Mujhe signing amount 4 lakh mila tha us waqt. Ye 2008 ki baat hai. Jab mujhe clean chit mil gaya tha, tabhi mujhe Bigg Boss walon ne approach kiya, ki aapka maamla kaafi gaam hogaya hai, toh aap Bigg Boss me aayiein.

Aamir Khan Stood in Faissal Khan’s Way After ‘Bigg Boss’ Offer?

He revealed that although he had already accepted the signing amount, Aamir Khan’s intervention stopped him from entering the reality show. "Aamir ko pata chal gaya hoga ki Faissal Bigg Boss mein aur wo kya kya bolega. Joaaj maine zaahir kiya, wo mai us wsaqt kardeta. Aamir ne bolo isko bhejo hi mat. Mujhe hata diya." (Aamir must have gotten to know that Bigg Boss makers have approached me and that I would reveal everything there on the show. Whatever I revealed now, I would've done that on the show, but Aamir didn't allow me to go. I was removed).

FFaissal added that the makers of Bigg Boss approach him every year, and even recently, they made him an offer. However, he said he doesn’t like fights or unnecessary drama. Earlier, he had agreed to join the show for money, but now, since money is no longer a concern, he would never enter a show like that.

Faissal Khan on Being Approached by ‘Bigg Boss’ Makers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

What Did Faissal Khan Say About Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines?

Faissal Khan, during his press conference, made a shocking claim that his brother Aamir Khan fathered an illegitimate child with Jessica Hines, a British journalist and writer. Hines is widely recognised as the author of Looking for the Big B: Bollywood, Bachchan and Me. Hines had first gained public attention in India after his rumoured relationship with Aamir Khan in the early 2000s. Aamir Khan’s Brother, Faissal Khan, Claims That Their Mother Zeenat Hussain Forced Him To Marry Her Sister in 2002-2003.

On the work front, Faissal Khan has expressed his desire to direct a film next. He told IANS that he might also do a cameo role in his directorial. He further revealed that he is not completely stepping back from acting and will take on roles if he gets good characters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).