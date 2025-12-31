As anticipation builds for Ikkis, a touching behind-the-scenes detail has emerged that adds an emotional layer to the film. In a rare and heartfelt collaboration, Bobby Deol has dubbed a few dialogues for his father, late Dharmendra ji, lending his voice to portray Dharmendra’s younger on-screen persona in the film. ‘Ikkis’ First Review Out! Agastya Nanda Shines As Second Lt Arun Khetarpal in Sriram Raghavan’s War Drama; Mukesh Chhabra Calls the Film ‘Gentle, Honest, and Cinema That Feels Personal’ (View Post).

This creative decision brings an added sense of authenticity and legacy to Ikkis, seamlessly bridging generations both on and off screen. Bobby’s voice subtly enhances the portrayal of the character’s younger years, making the transition across timelines more intimate and impactful.

Watch 'Ikkis' Trailer:

Meanwhile, first impressions of Ikkis are now out, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Critics have praised the film for its emotional depth, sincerity, and powerful storytelling.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films - Ikkis is all set to arrive in cinemas in just 2 days, releasing on January 1st. As the first film of 2026, Ikkis promises to begin the New Year on a note of courage, legacy, and heartfelt tribute.