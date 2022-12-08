Post 'Badlapur', National Award-winning Director Sriram Raghavan has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan for Ikkis, which will star Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The makers made the announcement of their exciting project on the special occasion of megastar Dharmendra Deol's 86th Birthday. Bholaa: Abhishek Bachchan Joins Ajay Devgn’s Film; Pics of the Actor Sporting Rugged Look Go Viral.

It's a double win this time as the national-award winning Director has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films for their latest project Ikkis a war-drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra who lived an exemplary life. Metro In Dino: Sara Ali Khan Joins Aditya Roy Kapoor in Anurag Basu’s Film Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and More.

The film will star the thespian himself along with Agastya Nanda headlining it. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The film will be going on the floor next year.

