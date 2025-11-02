Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Jatadhara, has shared that walking in and out of her character in the film was almost a cakewalk for her. The actress spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the film in Mumbai, and said that she is a “Switch-on and switch-off actor”. 'Jatadhara': Prerna Arora on the Power, Faith, and Fear Behind Her Bold Supernatural Thriller.

Sonakshi Sinha Calls Herself a ‘Switch-On, Switch-Off’ Actor

She told IANS, “For me, walking in and out of characters is generally easy because I am a switch on, switch off actor, I don't take my work home. What I’m on the sets of a film, being in the character, I keep it on sets”. She further mentioned, “When I’m at home, I’m not in my character. For me, it's not that big of a thing to be affected by the intensity of my characters because I don’t take my character home with me and I live with it. I, I don't. Everyone has a different method, and each to their own”.

Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu Star in Mythological Thriller

Jatadhara is a mythological–supernatural thriller directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. The film stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. It explores the shadowy intersections of Indian folklore, black magic, and greed, weaving a story around an ancient treasure guarded by demonic forces. Sonakshi Sinha portrays a mysterious pishachini (female spirit), while Sudheer Babu plays a man drawn into a dark world of rituals and redemption. ‘Shiv Stotram’ From ‘Jatadhara’: Sudheer Babu Calls the Devotional Song a ‘Spiritual Awakening’ (Watch Video)

About 'Jatadhara'

The film has been shot on a lavish scale, and combines visual grandeur with spiritual symbolism, offering a blend of horror, mysticism, and moral conflict. Produced by Zee Studios' Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, Shivin Narang, and co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre, the film is set to release in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2025 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).