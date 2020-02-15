Imtiaz Ali Might Want To Cast Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh For 'Love Aaj Kal 2030' Because The Poster's Ready!

Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal (2020) just hit the screens. Imtiaz Ali returned with his take on new age love and it is getting extreme and mixed reviews. While social media is busy debating over what the movie exactly was, Kartik eased the air of tension! He shared a funny version of the film's poster with Ranveer Singh and called it Love Aaj Kal 2030! Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Imtiaz Ali Puts Up Another Disappointing Show in Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Vaguely Annoying Love Story.

We can see Kartik and Ranveer imitating the lead pair's pose on the poster. Hashtagged as #RanTik, they are totally owning the dummy poster! The fans too found this interesting. In fact, some even rooted for Kartik and Ranveer's story in 2030, if at all Imtiaz decides to make another film on the theme! Check out the poster below.

Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan

On a serious note, Love Aaj Kal has left some of the critics quite confused and others let down. While some of them are still rooting for his story telling skills. Kartik has outdone in the film if we compare him in his he other films. Box officewise, the flick collected a double digit figure on the first day itself. On Valentine's Day, the movie collected Rs Rs 12.40 and is expected to mint more during the weekend. Well, coming back to the poster, it would be really fun to watch Kartik and Ranveer share the screen space in some film atleast! Stay tuned with us for more updates on their future projects.