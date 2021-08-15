August 15 is celebrated as Independence Day every year in India. Apart from being patriotic, Hindustanis also rejoice to the ‘t’ as on this day we got freedom from the British raj. However, there are still many taboos in our society that we need to get free from and one of them is homosexuality. Yes, we do agree that things are changing and there is a shift in thoughts and more but is that enough? There are still many LGBTQ+ kids who are not accepted by their family, there are still suicide happening in this so-called minuscule community and the terrifying list can go on. But as they say, there's always two sides of the same coin, it’s 21st century and LGBTQ+ peeps are also getting what they deserve. And must add, Indian cinema has played a major role in bringing same-sex love stories to the big screens. From Shabana Azmi-Nandita Das’ Fire to Ayushmann Khurrana as gay in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, art is evolving. Independence Day 2021 Patriotic Bollywood Songs List: 'I Love My India' From SRK’s Pardes To ‘Ae Watan' From Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Listen to These Desh-Bhakti Geet on 15th of August.

And while some of you will hoist the tricolour today, sing the national anthem or watch desh-bhakti films, we would also love if you give some food for thought and binge-watch movies that highlight ungendered love. Here, we list the five best LGBTQ+ movies that you should watch this Independence Day that promote the expression of love is love, regardless of sexuality. So, let's get started.

Fire (1996)

Deepa Mehra’s Fire starring Nandita Das and Shabana Azmi was a daring attempt 25 years ago. The story of the film revolves around two married women whose husbands choose celibacy or mistresses over their wives. This leads to a bond and intimate relationship between the women. A beautiful movie with an empowering message.

Where to Watch: YouTube

My Brother... Nikhil (2005)

Onir’s My Brother... Nikhil is one of the best gay films ever. The movie balances the topic of AIDS and homosexuality so well that it needs a standing ovation. Starring Sanjay Suri and Purab Kohli as the couple, this one normalises gay relationships and is a brilliant piece of work.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Loev (2015)

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, and starring Shiv Pandit, Dhruv Ganesh, this is an urban story of two friends who discover love amid a weekend trip with consequences that are not in their control. It’s not your typical gay romance flick as it also highlights consent, passion, and guilt. Pride Month Special: From Monica Dogra’s The Married Woman to Arjun Mathur’s Made in Heaven, List of LGTBQ+ Stories Accepted With Open Arms.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019)

ELKDTAL is a quintessential lesbian love tale packed with a desi punch. The premise sees Sonam Kapoor breaking the society’s shackles to prove love is love. It highlights the mental trauma, shame, and other challenges that LGBTQ+ people go through after coming out of the closet.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)

At times humour can change minds, and that’s exactly what this Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer does. The movie tells the story of a gay couple - Jeetendra Kumar and Khurrana who struggle to get acceptance from family. In a nutshell, SMZS jabs at homophobia in a delightful way.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

That’s it, guys! These are some of the must-watch films on homosexuality. The true meaning of Independence Day is to be free and what better than to spend a few hours understanding that love is genderless and has no boundaries. Jai Hind!

