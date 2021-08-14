India gained its independence on 15 august, 1947 and since then this day is celebrated as Independence day. A new India was born this day, free from British colonialism. This year India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day or Independence Day 2021. Celebrations will take place in all schools, offices and institutions virtually if not physically. People dress in tricolour, decorate their surroundings and pay respect to all legends who bravely fought for the country. One common rather a new-age ritual is exchanging popular quotes, messages, GIFs and greetings on Independence Day. Best Independence Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings & WhatsApp Messages: Send Swatantrata Diwas HD Images, Patriotic Quotes, SMS and GIFs on August 15.

On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi. Since then, every year the Prime Minister of the country customarily raises the national flag and addresses the nation. From Bahrain To Korea, 5 Countries Which Share I-Day Celebration With India on August 15

To observe and celebrate Independence Day 2021, we have compiled popular quotes by our legendary freedom fighters which to date keep our spirits high during the festival. You will also find lovely GIF greetings and messages to wish your loved ones on 75th Independence Day!

Powerful Quote for Independence Day Celebration: "One individual may die for an idea; but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. That is how the wheel of evolution moves on and the ideas and dreams of one nation are bequeathed to the next"- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Powerful Quote for Independence Day Celebration: "Ab bhi jska khoon na khola wo khoon nahi pani hai, Jo desh ke kaam na aye wo Bekaar Jawani Hai" - Chandra Shekhar Azad

Powerful Quote for Independence Day Celebration: "Bombs and pistols do not make Revolution. The sword of Revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas"- Bhagat Singh

Powerful Quote for Independence Day Celebration: "Dushman ki goliyon ka hum saamna karenge, Azad hi rahe hain, Azad hi rahenge"- Chandra Shekhar Azad

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Powerful Quote for Independence Day Celebration: "Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, At the stroke of midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to Life and Freedom"- Jawaharlal Nehru

Since 1947, India has progressed and achieved great heights in the globe but the development of the country should never stand still. With much more to achieve, we wish you Happy Independence Day 2021!

