India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. To commemorate the day with great spirit and pride, Indians will host the national flag and sing the national anthem. However, one can also celebrate the day by listening to some popular patriotic Bollywood songs. Here is the list of some hit Hindi songs:

I Love My India (Pardes)

Ae Watan (Raazi)

Jaaga Hindustan (Gold)

Ye Jo Des Hai Tera (Swades)

Sandese Aate Hain (Border)

