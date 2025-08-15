Mumbai, August 15: As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on Friday, Bollywood hunk, Salman Khan, decided to treat the netizens with a soulful rendition of the patriotic track "Sare Jahan se Accha Hindustan Humaara". Sharing the video on social media, Salman wrote, "Happy Independence Day", along with a tri-color emoji.

However, this is not the first time Salman has proved his singing prowess; earlier, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor has lent his voice to multiple tracks such as "Main Hoon Hero Tera", "Chandi Ki Daal Par", "Hangover", "Rafta Rafta Medley", "I Found Love", "Khan Kaa Gyaan", "Main Taare", "Koi Tujhko Na", "Jee Rahe The Hum", and "Lets Dance Chotu Motu". Independence Day 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Marks 79th I-Day with Special Balcony Appearance Alongside Son AbRam.

Meanwhile, many other Bollywood celebs have used social media to wish Independence Day 2025. On another note, filmmaker Kabir Khan marked 13 years of his primary collaboration with Salman in “Ek Tha Tiger” on Friday. He took to his official Instagram handle and shared the poster from the 2012 spy thriller, along with a couple of unseen photographs from the sets of the action entertainer.

Commemorating the milestone, Kabir wrote: “Tiger… Tiger… Tiger… Thirteen years ago, Ek Tha Tiger with the megastars @beingsalmankhan and @katrinakaif roared into cinemas with the biggest opening in Indian cinema at that time, not just as a blockbuster romance-thriller, but as the spark that ignited what would become the now-famous YRF Spyverse.” Independence Day 2025: From ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ to ‘Teri Mitti’, 5 Patriotic Bollywood Tracks That Will Fill Your Hearts With Pride!.

Salman Khan Treats Fans With His Soulful Rendition of Patriotic Track

He stated that what commenced as the simple tale of two spies caught between duty and love has, over the years, evolved into a "sprawling cinematic universe, weaving together high-octane action, global intrigue, and deeply human emotions.” “I will always be indebted to Aditya Chopra who gave me a massive platform because he wanted Ek Tha Tiger to be a genre-defining leap for Hindi cinema, a statement that Indian storytelling could blend scale, style, and soul on an international canvas. And I’m so happy that I was able to deliver,” the director added. Disclosing what sets "Ek Tha Tiger" apart, Kabir shared that it “is the fact that we were able to deliver that level of action without much VFX support.”

