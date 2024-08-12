Over the years, several patriotic songs from Bollywood have stirred strong feelings of patriotism and pride for our country within us. These songs, with their heartfelt lyrics, are ideal for expressing our love for India on auspicious occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day or any other events of national importance. India is all set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, 2025. The special day reminds us of the struggles our nation underwent for almost two centuries under British colonial rule before finally attaining Independence. Independence Day 2024 Tricolour Recipes: From Sandwich to Delicious Cupcakes, Add Patriotic Touch to Your Meal With These Dishes (Watch Videos).

As we gear up for the auspicious day, here's our special list of the few impactful Bollywood songs that are bound to evoke a sense of pride and patriotism within you.

1. 'Teri Mitti' - Kesari

"Teri Mitti" is a heart-touching track from Akshay Kumar's 2019 film Kesari. The track composed by Arko and voiced by B Praak could easily be called one of the best patriotic songs of all time in Bollywood.

2. 'Chak De India' - Chak De India

This motivational song featuring Shah Rukh Khan is the title track of the 2007 hit film Chak De! India. SRK leads the Indian Women's Hockey team to victory in this sports drama. Salim-Sulaiman's composition with Sukhwinder Singh's powerful vocals makes this song one of the most loved patriotic songs in the industry.

3. ‘Sandese Aate Hai‘ - Border

This iconic track, "Sandese Aate Hai" from the war drama Border, which was released in 1977, features Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, among others. With heart-touching lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar, the song tells the stories of our brave soldiers protecting our lives at the borders. "Sandese Aate Hai" is sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod.

4. ‘Lehra Do‘ - 83

Penned by Kausar Munir and sung by the sensational Arijit Singh, "Lehra Do" starring Ranveer Singh featured in the Kapil Dev biopic titled 83. This beautiful track, composed by Pritam, evokes a feeling of pride and love for the country.

5. ‘Vande Mataram‘

AR Rahman's "Vande Mataram" is a song that resonates with every individual across the country. The iconic track has lyrics penned by Mehboob. AR Rahman’s ‘Taal Se Taal’ Echoes at Paris Olympics 2024 As USA Artistic Swimming Team Performs to It; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Have we missed out on any of your favourite patriotic songs?

